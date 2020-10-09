Trumbull, Nebraska resident, Marilyn M. Drew, 84, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard, Nebraska.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, at Trumbull United Methodist Church in Trumbull with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Inland Cemetery in Inland. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. with family present Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Harvard Rest Haven. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marilyn was born November 2, 1935, in Elm Creek, Nebraska to Robert W. and Thelma B. (Young) Peterson. She graduated from high school in 1953. Marilyn married Kenneth Drew on May 24, 1953; he preceded her in death on August 28, 2015.
Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of Trumbull United Methodist Church, Clay County Extension Club for many years, and Eagles Club. She loved to travel with her husband and they were members of numerous camping clubs. She enjoyed dressing up as a clown for parades and events. Marilyn and her husband went to Mexico for a mission trip. She liked to do needlework, paint, read, and crafts. Marilyn continued her strong motherly instinct through foster parenting and helping her grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Drew; daughter, Sheree Su (Drew) Ott; an infant son; sister, Janice Reiter; brothers-in-law, Darrell Reiter, Neil Drew, Max Drew, Glenn Drew, Jerry Vannier, Dean Pape; sister-in-law, Elaine Pape; mother-in-law and spouse, Dora and Otis Mundell; and father-in-law, Louis Drew.
Survivors include children and spouses, Douglas and Kathy Drew, Judy and William O’Donnell, Monte and Diana Drew; son-in-law, Daniel Ott; grandchildren and spouses, Matthew and Bevin Drew, Heathe Drew and fiancée Shelby Behrendt, Casey and Heidi Drew, Aaron and Kelly O’Donnell, Danyelle and Ed Scott, Michelle England, Anastasia and Nathan Most, Drew and Kali Ott; great-grandchildren, Theodore Drew, Macy Drew, Quinn O’Donnell, Kane O’Donnell, Kenlea Scott, Hayden Most, Kate Most, Henrik Most, Baby of Nathan and Anastasia Most on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Loris Peterson; sisters-in-law, Roberta Drew, Alda Drew, Cheryl Vannier; many other family members.
