Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Marilyn M. Drew, 84, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
