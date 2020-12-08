Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marilynn Konantz Miller, 100, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Fort Scott National Cemetery in Fort Scott, KS. A memorial service will be held in Hastings next spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or Salvation Army, both in Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family with local arrangements and Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home is serving the family in Fort Scott, KS.
Marilynn Konantz Miller was born in Fort Scott, KS, on April 3, 1920, the daughter of Hazel Marie (Bicknell) and Bruder Konantz. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1941, was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Pi Lambda Theta (an education honorary), and the Dean‘s Acapella Choir.
After college graduation, Marilynn taught music in Coffeyville, KS and married Douglas Franklin Miller on October 7, 1944, in Fort Scott. The couple had three children. In 1955 Douglas’s long-time employer, Sears moved the family to Hastings, NE, where the family lived for many years. Marilynn was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a charter member of Chapter HT of PEO, and a life member of Olive Chapter of Eastern Star in Fort Scott, KS.
Music was an important part of Marilynn’s life. She played the violin in the Hastings Symphony Orchestra in the 1960s and taught music at St. Cecilia’s Elementary School in the 1960s and 70s. She also taught piano at Hastings College in the preparatory department and was a staunch supporter of The Hastings College Music Department. Marilynn loved to play the piano, socialize with friends, play bridge, read, travel to Colorado to visit her grandchildren and travel the world on cruise ships.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Franklin, and her sister, Hazel Marie Stapleton.
Marilynn is survived by her three children, Mary Lynne Koepke and husband Jerry of Littleton, CO, Annie Marie Young of Colorado Springs, CO, and Martin Miller and wife Lynda of Doniphan; four grandchildren, David Koepke and wife Laura of Golden, CO; Katie Koepke of Golden, CO; Michael Young and wife Diana of Atlanta, GA; and Elizabeth Young of Aurora, CO; two step-grandsons, Skyler Rader and Logan Rader; three great-grandchildren, Ava Koepke, Wyatt Koepke, and Aria Sophia Young; five nieces, Susan Foster, Becky Sandhaus, Mary Lauber, Hilda Poort, and Sue Grover; and three nephews, Bruder Stapleton, Jack Stapleton, and Jimmy Miller.
Marilynn always enjoyed family and supported her loved ones in all they undertook. She valued her connections with the Hastings Community and cherished her many friends and associates. Marilynn has been a resident of Edgewood Vista for ten years, and her family wishes to extend gratitude to their fine staff for all their care, kindness, and support.
