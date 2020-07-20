Marion Ostdiek (Lt. Col. USAF Retired), affectionately known as “Red,” died on July 17, 2020, at Brandon Regional Hospital due to complications from Parkinson’s and COVID-19 at the age of 88.
A Memorial Mass is 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at St Mary’s Cathedral with Fr. Jim Golka officiating. This service will be live streamed at YouTube: St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, Nebraska, and on Facebook.com/stmarysgi. A Celebration of Life Mass will occur in Sun City Center, Florida, and his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the HC and LC Ostdiek Scholarship (Care of Alicia Haugen, University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68508)
Marion was born on May 6, 1932, in Lawrence, Nebraska, to Hubert and Louise (Brockman) Ostdiek. He was the fourth of 13 children.
Marion graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954 and received his MS in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology.
Commissioned as an U.S. Air Force officer, Marion’s career would span 29 years. Over his career, he supported many aircraft systems, three aircraft used by a former president, the Space Shuttle Columbia, and the cruise missile program. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War.
Upon retirement Marion served on the Board of Directors of the Retired Officer Corporation and as President of the Sun City Center chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He loved to golf, play bridge and research his family’s genealogy.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Louise Ostdiek; brother, Al Ostdiek; sister Mary Alice Meyers; brothers-in-law, Dick Meyers and Jack Bradley; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ostdiek.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Veronica (Rowley) Ostdiek; children, Paul and Karen (Lynch) Ostdiek, of Ellicott City, Maryland; Susan and Jeff Sparks of Anchorage, Alaska; Ann and Paul Goetz of Grand Island; and Maryanne and Mike Cecava of Monticello, Illinois; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Glen Ostdiek, Linus (Joe) and Helen Ostdiek, Robert and Janet Ostdiek, Leland and Joyce Ostdiek, Doris Bradley, LouAnn and Dick Mitton, Pat and Bob Golka, Larry and Diane Ostdiek, Julene and Richard Sullivan, Allen and Nancy Ostdiek; and numerous nephews, nieces and relatives.
