Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marjorie Lucile Lake was born on February 17, 1925, in Mankato, Kansas, to Andrew “Andy” and Amy Ozella (Marshall) Smith.
She went to her heavenly home March 19, 2021, in Solomon, Kansas, with family by her side.
Marge was raised in Northbranch, Kansas, and attended Northbranch Friends Academy and graduated in 1942.
On March 7, 1947, she was united in marriage to Ralph Lake in Mankato. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Scott.
Marge was an active member of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings, always dedicating her time to children and Sunday school, especially the nursery.
Marge loved to read and enjoyed history and read many biographies on presidents, their wives and the royal family.
She was known for her great memory and her ability to tell stories. She was a faithful reader of the Jewell County Record and never missed a week.
Marge and Ralph enjoyed traveling when they could. They especially enjoyed trips to see their son Mike, grandson Matthew and granddaughter Stephanie, great-grandchildren and also son Scott. This included trips to both the East and West coasts.
There were summers when Matt and Steph were growing up that they were able to travel to Nebraska and spend a week or so being spoiled by their Grandmother.
After 47 years of being residents of Hastings, Ralph and Marge moved in 2017 to Arbor Court in Salina, Kansas, to be closer to family.
In November 2020, when it was getting tougher for her to care for herself, nephew Brad Gillett and wife, Cheri, and their family made the decision to move her to their home in Solomon.
Marge was like a grandmother to Brad and Cheri’s children Traci Bowman of Manhattan, Kansas, Brian Gillett of Catarina, Texas, and Lynne Robertson of Salina.
Being in their home allowed her to be surrounded by family where she enjoyed spending time and watching great-great-nephews, Cooper and Waylon Robertson, help out and play.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Scott Lake of Santa Rosa, California; grandchildren Matt (LeAnne) Lake of Clayton, North Carolina, Stephanie (Jeff) Britt of Henderson, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Andrew Lake of Ormond Beach, Florida, Erica Jefferys of Clayton, Emory Britt of Charlotte, N.C., Sam Britt of Charlotte; great-great-grandson Marshall of Ormond Beach; and nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Lake; son Mike Lake; parents Andy and Ozella Smith; brothers, Keith Smith and Don Smith; and sister, Ardis Taylor.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday with family present 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and graveside service, your cooperation is appreciated.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
