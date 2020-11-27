Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marjorie Louise (Benke) Bieck, 84. passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be in the First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 30, at the Apfel Funeral Home Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the family to designate at a later date.
Marjorie was born July 22, 1936, to Frank and Mildred Mae (Davenport) Benke in Aurora, Nebraska.
She graduated from the Aurora High School in 1954. She married Orville Bieck on March 6, 1955, in Aurora. Orville passed away January 19, 2001.
Together, they farmed and lived in various places near Phillips, Harvard and Trumbull. She was a farm wife and raised her family and loved her cats and chickens. She was a member of the VFW in Harvard.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to socialize.
She is survived by a son, Bryan (Donna) Bieck of Trumbull; two daughters, Sherry (Terry) Jarzynka and Sally (Steve) Elley all of Hastings; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; twin sons, Kenneth and Lavern Bieck; sisters, Jean (Robert) Becker, Carol Ann (Mack) Cudaback; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Chet) Woodward and Dorothy (Nick) Nicholson.
