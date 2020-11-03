Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mark Allen Barnes, 80, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastors Matt Sass and Scott DeWitt officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Evangelical Free Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/HastingsEFree. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation/book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Scio Alumni Association, 90131 Kilgore Ridge Road, Scio, OH 43988, Columbine Kiwanis Club, or Evangelical Free Church of Hastings.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mark was born in Kilgore, OH, on October 22, 1940, to Mark Atwood and Constance (Ferrell) Barnes. He was delivered at home by Dr. Gerald E. Vorhies. After his father passed away at an early age, Mark went to live on his paternal grandparent’s farm. Later he went to live with foster parents, Dr. Vorhies and his wife Donna.
Mark attended Ohio Northern University and was a graduate of Scio High School, Class of 1958. Mark married Sandy McDevitt on March 5, 1960, in Scio. To this marriage, they were blessed with three wonderful children, Mark G., Hollie, and Khristy.
Mark worked for Koppers Company of Pittsburgh, PA, for 34 years, starting in Orville, OH, Carteret, NJ, New York, NY, and Denver, CO. Mark then worked for Georgia Pacific until his retirement.
Mark was a member and President of Columbine Kiwanis for over 30 years, member and President of Wilderness on Wheels, and member and President of W.O.O.D. Inc. Mark enjoyed volunteering for many organizations.
Mark played tennis and golf in his younger years. He did Ride The Rockies bike ride for two years (a bike trip of seven days and 400 miles over mountains). Mark enjoyed hunting with his Brittany Spaniels, fishing, and traveling with Sandy to Hawaii for 17 years along with friends and family. He enjoyed going on cruises, as well.
Mark was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Mark was always there to help others. Mark attended the Evangelical Free Church of Hastings. Mark and Sandy moved to Hastings from Littleton, CO, in 2015. Mark was most recently President of the Idlewilde Homeowners Association for the past three years.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; and a sister, Marjorie Sanderson.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Sandy Barnes of Hastings; children: Mark G. (Sandi) Barnes of Las Vegas, NV, Hollie (Brad) Stark of Hastings, and Khristy Barnes of Hastings; grandchildren, Mary Barnes of Lakewood, CO, Joshua Barnes of Englewood, CO, Ali Stark of Lincoln, Denton Stark of Hastings, Hailee Stark of Hastings, and Elizabeth Barnes of Hastings; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty Gardner of Ohio.
He will be missed by his Thursday morning breakfast group and many friends and family.
