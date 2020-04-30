Hastings, Nebraska resident, Mark Anthony Wayne Dye, 48, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family in c/o Ashley Gunter, 1426 West 4th, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mark was born August 6, 1971, in Minden, Nebraska to Terry G. and Patricia (Epkes) Dye. He grew up in Hastings and various cities in Colorado. He married Shelly Lynn Shepherd in Denver, Colorado on May 15, 1990; later to divorce. There were three children born to this union, Andrew Wayne Dye, Ashley JeanAnn (Dye) Gunter, and Aaron Mark Dye. Mark also had a son, Paxton Murphy with partner Katie Murphy of Hastings.
Mark received his G.E.D. and was a cement mason. He worked alongside his paternal grandpa, Eugene Dye and father, Terry Dye. Mark also served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 1995.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Terry G. Dye; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Julia Epkes; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Dye; and stepbrother, Nathan Paul Batten.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and spouse, Patricia and Paul Batten; children, Andrew Dye and partner Shontae Pearce, Ashley and Alex Gunter, Aaron Dye and partner Samantha Hardy, and Paxton Murphy and his mother, Katie Murphy; grandchildren, Autumn Dye, Gavin Dye, Adalynn Gunter, Axel Gunter, as well as a granddaughter on the way; his stepmother, Mary Dye; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
