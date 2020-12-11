Mark David Whitaker, age 63, born May 4, 1957, passed away Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Born in Hastings, Nebraska, Mark had called Loudonville, Ohio home for the past 24 years. He was an active and valued part of this community.
Following graduation from Hastings High School, Mark went on to work for his grandfather's business, Spitz Foundry, and helped manage the company until his grandfather's death. Mark earned his Masters of Business from Mt. Vernon Nazarene. He then went on to management in Covert Manufacturing in Galion, Ohio before leaving this chapter of his career behind. It was then that Mark began substitute teaching, it was in this unexpected career that he found true joy and purpose in his work. Mark would often recall moments with students and teachers alike that he found so delightful he couldn't tell the story just once!
Mark was a strong member of the Loudonville community and Loudonville Methodist Church. He was also on the Board of Directors at Loudonville Public Library since 2004, and the Ohio State Library since 2016. He was an active member of the Masons, earning such prestigious titles as Worshipful Master, Education Officer, High Priest king Cyrus, 3rd Vice President, Deputy Master, Eminent Commander, Past Excellent Chief, and Elected Monarch. Mark was also a member of various social clubs including Wooster and Mansfield Beer Clubs and loved making his own wine that he would share with anyone he could.
Mark was a lover of friends and family, food and wine, hot tubs, fixing things, and tried to make sure each day included at least a little bit of all the above. He would often say "People will forget what you do, but they will always remember how you made them feel." He had a gift for making sure others felt seen, heard, and valued. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald. He is survived by his mother, Janet; sister, Wendy; daughter, Katherine and granddaughter Aleksandra Nikole; his two sons, Noah and Jacob; his adoring wife, Emma (Howard) with whom he had recently celebrated 25 wonderful years of marriage, and her children, Sheena, Amy & Corey, and their boys Cooper and Cane, and Kelly & Derek and their children Elena & Victor.
Due to current restrictions, there is no scheduled service at this time, however a celebration of his life is tentatively planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you share any written tributes or memories of Mark's life at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.