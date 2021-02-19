Mark Hoevet died February 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare at just 64 years of age after battling long-term illness.
Mark chose cremation for his final wishes, so the graveside services and celebration of life will be announced at a later time around March. Cards and memorials to help with final expenses may be sent to: Hoevet Family, c/o DeWitt Funeral Home, 1247 N Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Mark was born September 27, 1956, in Hastings, NE to Norm and Joan Hoevet where he lived the rest of his life. He was very talented in sports and music in his years growing up and was well-liked by everyone. He played baseball for several years and was a member of the Hastings Chiefs where he scored many home runs for his team. His love of music began early which started with piano lessons at age 13 and that turned into a life-long music career playing the keyboard. That led to many opportunities to play with some great musicians and bands. Mark won several music competitions including top keyboardist of Nebraska and was respected for his amazing talent. He was the best at what he did, but was still always humble and met a lot of good friends along the way. Mark graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1975 and even helped run Hoevet’s Music, the family business, and tuned customers’ pianos as a side job.
Mark is survived by his mother, Joan Hoevet of Central City; son, Derek Hoevet of Lincoln; daughter, Deidre Hoevet of Hastings; two grandchildren; the love of his life, Terri; and sister, Debbie Cornelius of Hastings.
He was recently preceded in death by his father, Norm Hoevet. Mark would want to thank his Aunt Shirley for all the love and support she gave him.
