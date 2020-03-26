Marlene (Mar) Katherine Faimon was born in Hastings Nebraska, to Arnold and Martha (Menke) Faimon on November 18, 1962. Heaven gained an angel, a jokester, a loving aunt, great-aunt, a godmother, a sister and a one-of-a-kind friend on March 24, 2020.
Mar graduated high school in Lawrence Nebraska and went on to be a camera tech for several years for companies such as KHAS, KOLN and a station out of Sioux Falls, SD.
She then moved back to Lawrence where she made it her permanent home. Mar worked as a Programs Director at the Little Blue NRD in Davenport, NE, for 32 years, working on many conservation projects, including the beautiful Liberty Cove near Lawrence.
Playing and coaching softball was her passion, where she influenced the lives of many, many girls. Mar was so full of life and would travel the entire state to support her “kids” in the different activities they did. It was not only her nieces and nephews she supported. It included all of the kids whose lives she touched. She was never indirect but always had everyone’s best interest at heart. Throughout her life, Marlene met and became friends with so many people, who she treated as family. Those friendships and people meant the world to her.
Other things Mar really enjoyed in life were Husker football games, golf, gambling and fantasy football. She held positions on the town board and was very involved in her community. Mar loved photography and capturing your most cherished memories — the click of a camera will forever remind us of her and the wonderful, crazy, fun lady behind it!
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Martha (Menke) Faimon and sister, Patty.
Those celebrating her life are brothers Donny, Larry (Mary) of Lawrence and Rich (Karen) of Glenvil, nieces and nephews, Kristina, Kevin and Kimberly Faimon, Bridget (Moh) Malek, Bruce (Stephanie) Faimon, Brooke (Cliff) Mazour, Brenda (Kyle) Tonniges, 15 great-nieces and nephews, her many, many friends and relatives and her loving feline, Taz.
Graveside services for immediate family will be Friday March 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with Father Corey Harrison officiating. A “Celebration of Life” for Marlene will be at a later date. Memorials can be sent to: Marlene Faimon, P.O. Box 362, Lawrence, Nebraska 68957.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.