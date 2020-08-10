Marlene K. “Mar” Faimon, 57, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Lawrence, Nebraska.
Memorial Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following Mass at the Lawrence Legion Hall in Lawrence. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
