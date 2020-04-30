Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marlys R. Hemberger, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, private family services will be held. Visitation is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
