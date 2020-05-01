Hastings, Nebraska resident, Marlys R. Hemberger, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, private family services will be held. Visitation is 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marlys was born on November 10, 1930, near Blue Hill, Nebraska, the daughter of Martin and Emma (Hibbeler) Kort. She attended country school, Trinity Lutheran Parochial Grade School and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1948. After graduating, she worked at Breckenridge Jewelry in Hastings for several years.
On August 9, 1953, she married Carl E. Hemberger of Holstein, Nebraska at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. They resided in Hastings and were married for 48 years. In this union, they were blessed with five children, Evonne, Ronald, Roger, Mark, and Sharon.
Marlys liked bowling on leagues and held offices in the LutherAnns at Zion Lutheran Church, which later became the LWML. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, arts and crafts, cake decorating, and meeting with her luncheon group friends. She loved playing cards with her grandchildren and attending their sports and school activities.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hemberger; parents, Martin and Emma Kort; brother, Lester Kort; brother-in-law, Dale Kottwitz; grandsons, Adam Hemberger and Kyle Wageman.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Evonne Wageman of Grand Island, Sharon and Terry Brown of Hastings; sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Linda Hemberger of Hastings, Roger and Diane Hemberger of Hastings, Mark and Angie Hemberger of Hastings; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Getzfred of Omaha, Rachel (Matt) Leech of Omaha, Amee (Will) Wright of Omaha, Sara (Josh) Tomayer of Boise, Idaho, Amanda (Danny) Perry of Hastings, Matthew Brown of Hastings, Marcus Brown of Hastings, Sara Brown of Hastings, Travis Hemberger of Hastings, Jared (Kaitlyn) Hemberger of Roseland, Kevin Wageman of Pender, Kody Wageman of Sioux City, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Kottwitz of Hastings, Marcele Kort of Hastings; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Gladys Kort of Fremont; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley Kort of Omaha; Dean and Verna Meyer of Hastings, Joan Hemberger of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank all the health care providers at the Kensington and AseraCare Hospice for all your wonderful care and concern for Marlys. It is greatly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.