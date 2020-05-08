Hastings, Nebraska, resident Martin Briseño Leon, 63, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Martin’s wishes were to be cremated. A private graveside service will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Martin was born November 11, 1956, in Guadalajara, Mexico, to Antonio Briseño Alcala and Dolores Leon Chavez. He married Elsa Cardenas Zarate. Martin worked at A1 Fiberglass in Hastings.
He is survived by his wife, Elsa Cardenas Zarate; daughters, Elsa Serrano and Maria Briseño; son-in-law, Rogelio Urive; grandchildren, Jaime Serrano, Edward Serrano, Cristian Briseño, Fernando Lagunas, Ivey Briseño, Angela Serrano, and Hailey Urive.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jose Briseño.
