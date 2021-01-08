Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Marvin R. Scribner, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. The family is requesting Husker attire be worn to service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorials Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marvin was born January 20, 1960, in Hastings to Robert O. & Leora (Willcock) Scribner. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1978. Marvin worked at the Tobacco Shack and Gas N Shop for many years. His second family was his customers. Marvin was an avid Husker fan, and a card and bingo player.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; nieces, A.J. Hallgrimson and Rose Mousel; and many other family members.
Survivors include his siblings, Edwin (Kathy) Scribner of Fairbury, Robert E. Scribner of Roseland, Kevin (Bonnie) Scribner of Hastings, Cleo (Dan) Mousel of Roseland, Marcia (Bill) Nicholson of Hastings, Nadine (Jesse) Barragan of Hastings, Amy (Mike) Bitner of Hastings; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members.
