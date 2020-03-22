Mary A. Gerten, 82, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Graveside services for family only will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at St. Ann's Cemetery in Campbell, Nebraska, with the Very Reverend James Schrader officiating.
Visitation will be Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
