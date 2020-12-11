Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary Ann Black, 86, passed away, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Reverend Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Live-stream from www.peacelutheranhastings.org
Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Mary was born, February 7, 1934, to Henry and Anita (Bartels) Graue in Chester, NE. Mary was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester. She grew up in Chester and attended Country School Star District # 57 and graduated from Chester High School in 1951. Following high school Mary worked at the Belleville courthouse.
Mary was united in marriage to Bruce Black on September 20, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester. To this union was born three sons. In 1973 Mary started working in the lunchroom at Longfellow School in Hastings. Mary had served over 1,175,000 lunches to Longfellow children during her 26 years in the cafeteria, she served each one with a friendly smile and cheerful greeting. Mary’s kitchen was always a welcoming place for staff and students. Mary retired in 1999.
She was an active member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings. She was a member of the LWML, lady’s aide, a Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher and helper, she visited the sick and helped wherever needed.
Mary’s hobbies included in her younger years, camping and canoeing with her family. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her husband Bruce; two sons, James L. Black of Hastings and Jerry (Deb) L. Black of Racine, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Mandy (Josh), Sarah (Evan); great-grandchildren, Connor, Killian, Zaida and Ezekiel; sister, Norma Hoops of Hastings; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John; brother, Harlan Graue; sisters, Arlene (Wilbur) Hoops, Lucille (Meyer) Gerberding; and husbands, Clarence Meyer and Harold Gerberding, Donna Harms and brother-in-law, Vernon Hoops.
