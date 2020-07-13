Blue Hill, Nebraska resident, Mary Ann Toepfer, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill with Very Rev. James Schrader officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church or Webster County Meals on Wheels. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann was born on January 9, 1925 in Webster County, Nebraska to Frank and Clara (Huppert) Arterburn. She was baptized on February 8, 1925 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill. She married Frank (Jess) Toepfer, Jr. on March 15, 1943. They were married for over 60 years. They farmed south of Blue Hill most of their married life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary Ann is survived by daughters, Alberta Bruhn of Omaha, Jeraldine Swanstrom of Duluth, Minnesota, Tonna and husband Brad Gilbert of Blue Hill; sons-in-law, James Baird of Clay Center, and John Wulbern of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Karen Baird and Mila Wulbern; sisters, Norma Forst, Clara Smidt, Lucille Fergus, Dorothy Schutte; and brothers, Howard, Gilbert, Lawrence and Fred Arterburn.
