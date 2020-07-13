Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.