Mary Ann Toepfer, 95, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill.
Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill, with Very Rev. James Schrader officiating.
Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill.
Memorials can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church or Webster County Meals on Wheels.
Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
