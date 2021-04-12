Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary Dale Lynch, 79, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
Mary’s wishes were for cremation and a graveside service. Graveside will be Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Mueller officiating at the Hardy Cemetery in Hardy with military rites. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Mary was born July 17, 1941, to Dale M. and Mary Jean (Drury) Larsen in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Hardy, NE. Mary graduated from Arlington High School in 1959. In 1972 she attended Brown Mackie School of Business and in 1975 she attended Cloud County Community College where she received as associates of science degree. She enlisted in the United States Army in August 1972 and was assigned to Fort Lawton, WA, which is where she met the love of her life, Sam Lynch. They married February 28, 1974. Mary worked as a ship-fitter at several Naval ship yards including Norfolk, VA, Todd Shipyard, WA and Puget Sound Shipyard, Bremerton, WA. Mary was proud to have been promoted to Mechanical Design Technician in the Design and Engineering Department, working with designs for nuclear warships for the United States Navy.
Most importantly, Mary was the perfect wife for Sam. Mary had been a previous member of the American Legion and MENSA Society. She had many hobbies, including collecting swans, ceramics, sewing and crocheting and tracing her family tree. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with family.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and parent-in-laws; brothers, Roger, Edward, and Kerry Larsen; sister-in-law, Susie Starcher; and grandson, Anthony Epp.
Mary is survived by husband, Sam; sons, John (Mike) Heersink of Blue Hill, Eric Lynch (fiancée Mary Mathews) of Port Orchard, WA and Dale (Brenda) Lynch, of Hastings; grandchildren, Haliegh, Alycen, Beverly and Adrian Lynch all of Port Orchard, WA, Amber Lynch of Hastings and great-granddaughter, Launa Epp of Hastings, NE.
Also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Valerie (Albert) Gray of Blue Hill, Cathy Winegarden of Hastings and Jody (Mike) Wilder of Fort Sill, OK; brother-in-law, Lonnie Starcher of Gandieville, WV; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins, all whom she loved dearly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.