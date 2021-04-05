Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary Dale Lynch, 79, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the arrangements.
