Harvard, Nebraska resident, Mary E. (Turner) Keasling, 103, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Harvard Cemetery with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Due to the Directed Health Measure party(s) must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation and consist of a household unit or individual. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m., at the Harvard United Church of Christ. We will be following the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Mary was born May 31, 1916, to Fred and Carrie (Wing) Turner in Harvard. Mary graduated from Harvard Public School in 1934. She attended Hastings College and received her teaching certificate. She taught in country schools in the Harvard area and Kearney.
Mary married Donald Keasling on December 22, 1942, in Harvard. They lived east of Harvard and later bought a farm west of Harvard, living there until 2008, raising five children.
Mary was a 50-year member of Eastern Star and also a member of PEO Chapter L, Women’s club, Harvard VFW Auxiliary, Harvard United Church of Christ, Women’s Garden Club, and Quilter Guild. Her main interest was her flower garden.
Those left to carry on her memory are her five children, Jim (Julie) Keasling of Harvard, Dianne (John) Keller of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Gene (Deb) Keasling of Harvard, Bruce (Marie) Keasling of Harvard, and Dale (Janis) Keasling of Maricopa, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; one brother; two sisters; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
