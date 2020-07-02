Mary Ellen (Robinson) Kennedy, 81, went to her eternal home in Heaven on June 30, 2020 surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Mary was born on April 3, 1939 in Zion, Illinois. She was married to the love of her life, Roy Kennedy Jr. for 47 years before his passing in November of 2003.
A graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, Nebraska on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at MPH, 427 S. Showboat Blvd., from 12-2.
For more details or to leave a condolence, please visit www.lincolnffc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.