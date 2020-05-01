Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Mary Jean Dominy, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in San Diego, California at the age of 90 with her children and grandchildren at her side.
Mary was laid to rest in a private family graveside service next to her mother and father on March 24, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery near Trumbull, Nebraska. Pastor Matt Sass officiated the service attended by immediate family members. Memorials may be given to the Mary Dominy Memorial Fund in care of Greg and Melissa Burke to be used to purchase books for children. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Butler Volland Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary Jean Dominy was born on April 18, 1929, to Ralph and Mary Florence Dominy in Hastings. Mary received her education in the Hastings Public Schools system and graduated in 1946 from Hastings Senior High School. She enrolled in Hastings College graduating in 1950. While attending Hastings College, Mary met her future husband, Richard K. Dwyer. The couple was the first to be married in Hastings College’s French Memorial Chapel. To this union were born four children, Michael, Christopher, Teresa, and Melissa. The couple was also blessed to adopt Robin, Joel, and Marikay. After 25 years of marriage, Mary and Richard were divorced.
Mary obtained her teaching credential to serve severely, emotionally disturbed children and taught in the San Diego Unified School District for 20 years. She earned Master’s degrees from San Diego State University in special education and counseling.
Mary was a lifelong learner and she passed on her love of reading to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed the fine arts attending symphonies, operas, musicals, and plays with her children. While living in Hastings during the summer months, she could often be seen walking her beloved dogs Woofie and later, Lovey around Heartwell Park.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Dominy; son, Christopher; and granddaughter, Brooke.
Left to cherish her memory are children and (spouses), Michael Dwyer (La Donna), Robin Hilton-Folk, Teresa Beck (Stephen), and Marikay Dwyer all of San Diego, California, Melissa Burke (Greg) of Hastings, and Joel Dwyer (Janet) of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Devin O’Connell, Shane O’Connell, Alayna (O’Connell) Ham (Justin), Travis O’Connell, Colton Minor, Chelsea Hilton, Brittany Hilton, Jordan Anthony Runnells, Fiona Deng, Claudia Deng, Ryan Beck, Madison Beck, and Evan Beck; and great-grandchildren, Henry and Charles Ham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.