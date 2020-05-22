Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 54F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 54F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.