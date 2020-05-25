Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary Jane “Jane” Horton, 73, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Parkview Cemetery with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Book signing is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jane was born on May 24, 1946, to Louis K. and Freida (Williams) Sanford in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1964 and obtained her degree from the Grand Island School of Business.
She married Willis Horton on December 21, 1973, at First Christian Church in Hastings. Jane was a medical transcriptionist at the regional center and Mary Lanning Healthcare for over 40 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louis E. Sanford and Raymond Sanford; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanford and Patricia Sanford.
Survivors include husband, Willis Horton of Hastings; daughters, Kris Horton of Hastings and Sue Horton of Hastings; brother, Richard Sanford of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law, Doris Sanford of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.