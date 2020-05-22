Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary Jane “Jane” Horton, 73, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Parkview Cemetery with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Book signing is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
