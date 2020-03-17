Hastings, Nebraska and San Diego, California resident, Mary Jean Dominy, 90, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in San Diego, surrounded by all of her children and several grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at later dates in Hastings and San Diego. A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull, Nebraska on a date to be determined. Also due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
