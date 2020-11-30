Mary Lou Renz, 84, of Ruskin, Nebraska, passed away November 27, 2020 in Deshler. Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. with burial at 3:15 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin. Visitation is Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with family present at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you