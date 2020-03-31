Hastings, Nebraska resident, Mary Lou Weber, 87, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Arapahoe, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mary Lou was born May 19, 1932, the first of eight children born to Ewald H. and Louise (Ziebell) Hermes at Arapahoe.
She was married to Leon W. “Lee” Weber in 1951, they raised their five children on their farm north of Arapahoe; he preceded her in death on March 17, 1996, and she moved to Hastings. She was a homemaker, teacher, and friend. In 1990, she authored a book titled “A Heritage Of Faith” about the people of the church and community where she lived with her family at Arapahoe.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents; husband, Leon W. “Lee” Weber; sisters, Ruth Hermes, Elizabeth Beck, and Charlotte Hawthorne; and brother William Hermes.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Douglas and Mary Weber of Hastings, Jerald Weber of Arapahoe, James and Rebecca Weber of Broken Bow, and Scott Weber of Hastings; daughter, Linda Weber of Hastings; grandchildren, spouses and families, Jocie and Robert Paul, Damian, Ashton and Dominick, Shannon and Matt Andersen, Zoiee, Payzlee, Hoyt and Bowyn, Ryan and Samantha Weber, Hayden and Pierson, Kelvin and Sara Weber, Cameron, Reese and Ashton, Lisa and Brandon Langiewicz, Stella, Jaime and Jack Knaub, Tristan and Jackson, Brianna and Andy Coleman, Isabelle, Evelyn and Hudson, Brandon and Wendy Weber, Landon Weber, Leighton Weber; sisters and spouse, Alice Oelke of St. Francis, Kansas, and Cheryl and Douglas Schutz of Arapahoe; brother and spouse, Charles and Margaret Hermes of Hastings; sister-in-law, Cathy Weber of Arapahoe; and brother-in-law, Walter Beck of Kearney.
