Matthew P. Witt, age 33, died on September 24, 2020, at his home in Rochester, Minnesota, following a three-year battle with adrenal cortical cancer. He was buried in Rochester on September 26, 2020. His wife, Hope, is credited for her unfailing encouragement, love and dedication, which allowed him to live life to the fullest since his cancer diagnosis in 2017.
Matt was born June 18, 1987, in Hastings, Nebraska, the fourth child of Dick and Paula Witt. Matt became devoted to the game of soccer at an early age and continued to play and coach up to the final months of his life. At Hastings High School he was involved in soccer, madrigal music, band, drumline and other activities. Following graduation, Matt was a Rotary exchange student in Izmir, Turkey, from 2005-2006. He attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, on soccer and academic scholarships. Matt was named as the outstanding history student at the college his senior year and graduated with a secondary education degree in 2010. During his time at Morningside, he wooed his wife and helpmate, Hope Bartlett of Okoboji, Iowa. They were married on June 25, 2011. Together, they taught and mentored students in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma, the School of the Nations in Macau, China, and in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after they moved there so Matt could receive treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. They traveled the world extensively until his health prevented it.
Matt was an active member of the Hastings Church of Christ before marriage and a dedicated member of the Baha’i faith in later years. He is remembered as a loving husband, great friend who loved to debate any topic and a man with a heart for service to others.
A memorial reception for family and friends will be held at the Hastings Church of Christ fellowship hall at 12th & Laird at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 10. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Donations in memory of Matt may be sent to Hope Witt, 400B Hill Ave, Spirit Lake, IA 51360, to offset medical and funeral expenses and for distribution to Matt’s favorite charities.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ina Mae (Johannsen) Puhl; paternal grandfather, Bill Witt; and brother, Brett Witt.
He is survived by his wife, Hope Bartlett Witt of Rochester, Minnesota; parents, Paula and Dick Witt of Hastings; siblings, Scott (Anita) Witt and children Amari, Saela and Kyan of Menlo Park, California, Tina Towery (Eric) and children Piper, Charlie, Miles and Remington of Hastings; grandmother, Elaine Witt of Hastings; in-laws, Julie and Joe Meyer of Spirit Lake, Iowa; siblings-in-law, Heather (Trent) Boldra, Ken Bartlett, James Bartlett, Hollie (Tyler) Schulze, Hannah Bartlett, Josiah (Kaela) Bartlett, Faith (Chris) Albright; 13 cherished nieces; and many other family members, friends, coworkers, former students, and Baha’i and Christian supporters around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.