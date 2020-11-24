Maureen F. Faimon, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of rural Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Edgewood Vista, Hastings, Nebraska. Rosary will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. both at St. Stephen Catholic Church, in rural Lawrence, with Father Corey Harrison Officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in Rural Lawrence. Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 8 - 9 a.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. There will be no viewing at the Church. Memorials can be directed to St. Stephen Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation, rosary and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.