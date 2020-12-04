Maureen Frances (Menke) Faimon, formerly of rural Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Hastings at the age of 84 with family by her side. Private Family Burial was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Cemetery, South of Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Memorials will be determined by the family at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill was in charge of the arrangements.
Maureen was born on November 6, 1936 to George Menke and Alvera (Buescher) Menke in Nuckolls County NE. She attended grade school at St. Stephen’s Catholic School and graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1955.
Maureen married Robert A. Faimon on January 31, 1956 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with 8 children, 29 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Maureen is preceded in death by her parents, George & Alvera Menke; husband, Robert “Bob” Faimon; son, Bernard “Ben” Faimon; Leonard “Len” Mazour; son-in-law, Lindon Willis, Sr.; grandson, Derrick Faimon; brothers, LeRoy & Dorothy “Dottie” Menke, Everett Menke and LaVern Menke; Sister, Patricia & William Hubl; and sister-in-law, Lois Menke; brothers-in law: Harold & Loraine Faimon; Arnold & Martha Faimon; Charles Faimon; Bob Novotny; Stan “June” Juranek; Albert “Bud” Herbek, Jr.; sisters-in-law: Vivian & Ray Juranek; Rita & LaVern Kohmetscher; Joan Faimon; Charlene Buescher; Margaret Faimon.
Maureen is survived by her children, their families, and her siblings, Jolene Faimon-Mazour of Lawrence, Jenny & Matt Utecht, Marcus & Gracy; Mike & Stacy Faimon, Kayla, Josie & Cooper; Sara & Jason Meents; Layna, Cali & Bryn; Dr. Jeffrey & Mindy Faimon, Grady, Kash & Lawsyn, Cheryl Faimon of San Antonio, TX; Calvin & Charmaine Faimon; Jessica Willis; Yvonne Walker; Lindon Willis, Jr. & Londyn Davis; and Demetrius Willis & Te’Anna Jenkins, Mila & Imani, Connie & Gary Buescher of Prior Lake, MN; Alyssa; Sammy & Nathaniel Proctor; Tyler, DeAnn “Dee” & Don “Dragger” Kohmetscher of Deweese, Paula & Gary Kohmetscher of Blue Hill; Kelli & Adam Gilbert, Holden & Brecken; Page & Ryan Danehey, Billie, Alivia and Scarlett; Brett & Makenzie Kohmetscher, & Maren; Desirae & Logan Schardt, Bryndal & Aspen, Russell “Russ” & Donna Faimon of Lawrence; Renee & Landon Haack, Reed, Madden & Hudson; Kyle & Lisa Faimon, Kallen, Paisley & Lindy; Keith & Brittany Faimon, Bennett & Atley; Kelly & Kassie Faimon, Abrum & Liam; April & Garrett Williams, & Jayce; McKayla, Roy & Peggy Faimon of Blue Hill; Brandon & Jaimie Faimon, Brenlea & Bowen; Nathan & Katie Faimon, & Baylor; Shane & Bethany Faimon, Dylan Smith & Palmer; Luke Faimon, Roberta “Bobbi” & Jason Johnson of Montgomery, TX; Kole; Kade; sister, Donna & John Himmelberg; brothers-in-law, Paul & Wanda Faimon; Ron & Barb Buescher; Pat & Cheryl Faimon; sisters-in-law, Angela “Ange” Juranek; Bernadette “Betty” Novotny; Maxine & Elmer Rempe; Marian Herbek; Maureen & Adrian Menke; Agnes “Aggie” & Howard Schroer; Theresa & Tom Kulek.
