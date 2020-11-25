Maureen Frances (Menke) Faimon, formerly of rural Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings at the age of 84 with family by her side.
The rosary is 7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church south of Lawrence. The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Saturday, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Visitations will be offered from 3-8 p.m. Friday, and from 8-9 a.m. Saturday at the Visitation Chapel in Lawrence.
There will not be a viewing at the church. Memorials will be determined by the family at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation, rosary and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. The service will be livestreamed through the Church’s Face Book Page at Sacred Heart & St. Stephen-Lawrence and Our Lady of Assumption-Deweese. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen was born on November 6, 1936, to George Menke and Alvera (Buescher) Menke in Nuckolls County. She attended grade school at St. Stephen’s Catholic School and graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1955.
Maureen married Robert A. Faimon on January 31, 1956, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with 8 children, 29 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Maureen is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bernard “Ben” Faimon; Leonard “Len” Mazour; son-in-law, Lindon Willis, Sr.; grandson, Derrick Faimon; brothers, LeRoy and Dorothy “Dottie” Menke, Everett Menke and Lavern Menke; sister, Patricia and William Hubl; and sister-in-law, Lois Menke; brothers-in law, Harold and Loraine Faimon; Arnold and Martha Faimon; Charles Faimon; Bob Novotny; Stan “June” Juranek; Albert “Bud” Herbek, Jr.; Sisters-in-law: Vivian & Ray Juranek; Rita & LaVern Kohmetscher; Joan Faimon; Charlene Buescher; Margaret Faimon.
Maureen is survived by her children, their families, and her siblings:
Jolene Faimon-Mazour of Lawrence, Jenny and Matt Utecht, Marcus and Gracy; Mike and Stacy Faimon, Kayla, Josie and Cooper; Sara and Jason Meents; Layna, Cali and Bryn; Dr. Jeffrey and Mindy Faimon, Grady, Kash and Lawsyn.
Cheryl Faimon of San Antonio, Texas; Calvin and Charmaine Faimon; Jessica Willis; Yvonne Walker; Lindon Willis, Jr. and Londyn Davis; and Demetrius Willis and Te’Anna Jenkins, Mila & Imani.
Connie and Gary Buescher of Prior Lake, Minnesota; Alyssa; Sammy and Nathaniel Proctor; Tyler.
DeAnn “Dee” and Don “Dragger” Kohmetscher of Deweese.
Paula and Gary Kohmetscher of Blue Hill; Kelli and Adam Gilbert, Holden and Brecken; Page and Ryan Danehey, Billie, Alivia and Scarlett; Brett and Makenzie Kohmetscher, and Maren; Desirae and Logan Schardt, Bryndal & Aspen.
Russell and Donna Faimon of Lawrence; Renee and Landon Haack, Reed, Madden and Hudson; Kyle and Lisa Faimon, Kallen, Paisley and Lindy; Keith and Brittany Faimon, Bennett and Atley; Kelly and Kassie Faimon, Abrum and Liam; April & Garrett Williams, and Jayce; McKayla.
Roy and Peggy Faimon of Blue Hill; Brandon and Jaimie Faimon, Brenlea and Bowen; Nathan and Katie Faimon and Baylor; Shane and Bethany Faimon, Dylan Smith and Palmer; Luke Faimon.
Roberta “Bobbi” and Jason Johnson of Montgomery, Texas; Kole; Kade.
Sister, Donna and John Himmelberg.
Brothers-in-law, Paul and Wanda Faimon; Ronand Barb Buescher; Pat and Cheryl Faimon.
Sisters-in-law, Angela “Ange” Juranek; Bernadette “Betty” Novotny; Maxine and Elmer Rempe; Marian Herbek; Maureen and Adrian Menke; Agnes “Aggie” and Howard Schroer; Theresa and Tom Kulek.
