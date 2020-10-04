Sutton, Nebraska, resident Maurice Dale Salmen, 89, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton with Vicar Tim Stacy officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Both services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial. Visitation with the family present is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure, we are limited to 75% occupancy for the funeral service and we will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral service.
