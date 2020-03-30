Burr Oak, Kansas, resident Max Lewis, 85, passed away March 27, 2020, in Burr Oak.
Private family graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Highland Cemetery near North Branch, Kansas, with Clergy Jeff Ord officiating. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for both the graveside service and visitation. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday. Memorials may go to the family. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.