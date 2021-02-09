Maxine Carol Grams, 86 of Upland, Nebraska passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at Providence Place in Hastings. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 12, at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Upland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service times at the church. The service will be live-streamed to the Minden United Methodist Church YouTube channel. The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required. Memorials in Maxine’s honor are kindly suggested to the family or to the Nebraska Children’s Home. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Maxine was born November 18, 1934 south of Upland to Louie and Clara (Bartels) Custer. She grew up in the Upland area and graduated from Upland High School in 1952. Maxine married Elger Grams at the Upland Methodist Church on November 21, 1952; he preceded her in death on January 7, 2020. They began their life together living near Campbell and were blessed with two children, Doug and Becky. The family then moved to their life-long home south of Upland in 1964 where they resided until January 2020.
Maxine worked alongside Elger on the family farm. You could find her working in the field, doing outside projects, gardening, cooking, baking and canning. She was an excellent cook and loved having family gather around her table. Not only was she a farm wife, she also worked her entire adult life as a bank teller, retiring from South Central State Bank in Campbell in her late 70s.
Maxine was involved in many activities within the Upland Community including the Upland Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a very organized, detailed, bookkeeper which was proven in her roles as a bank teller, bookkeeper/clerk for Grams Auction Service, church secretary/treasurer, real-estate broker and also helping with 4-H. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing and playing cards with dear friends, needle working and puzzling. Her ultimate joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her family and instilled the value of faith, family and friends as being the center core of life. Her warm heart, loving smile and sense of humor will be truly missed.
She was a member of the Upland Methodist Church until memberships were later transferred to Minden United Methodist Church.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters and their spouses, Evelyn (Edward Dallmann and Harold) Kesler, Milrae (William) Victor, Luella (Lael) Potter; and infant brother, Larry.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Doug (Colleen) Grams of Hildreth and Becky (Shayne) Raitt of Hastings. She was a loving grandmother to Sheena (Jeremiah) Tripp, Gavin (Paige) Raitt, Chase Grams, Randy (Danielle) Pracht, Troy (Jen) Pracht, Jeremy (Holly) Pracht, Dustin Pracht; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also cherished by one sister, Joan (the late Vernon) Fries of Upland; and one brother, Garry (Judy) Custer of Harvard.
