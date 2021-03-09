Maxine Snyder Mar 9, 2021 Mar 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Superior, Nebraska, resident Maxine Snyder, 101, passed away March 8, 2021 in Superior. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is in care of the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Memorial Service Funeral Home Maxine Snyder Pass Away Nebraska Date Superior Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKerrey asks Ricketts for Easter pardon of Ed Poindexter; governor calls it a 'political move'Pickup strikes hospital buildingNorth Bend beats St. Cecilia for C-1 titleHawkettes edge Warriors in C-1 semisCouncil to vote on clearing the mask ordinance slateNSP: Hastings officers' actions in shooting incident justifiedSouth Heartland logs 11 new COVID-19 cases in three daysTeen arrested in death of 2-year-old Fairbury boy had been awaiting trial in Lincoln man's shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
