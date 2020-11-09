Melva Goldenstein, 92, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Azria Montclair Home in Omaha. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Melva was born August 5, 1928, in Adams County, Nebraska, to Charlie and Sarah (Corbin) Krabel. She grew up in Hastings and received her education from Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 1945. On April 20, 1947, Melva was united in marriage to Robert Goldenstein at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hastings. While in Hastings, Melva worked at Mary Lanning Hospital. The couple later moved to Kearney where she was employed by Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Kearney where she served on the church board and was active in LCW. Melva was also a member of the Golden K’s Kiwanis, sewing club and the Town and Country Extension Club. She enjoyed sewing, camping and reading.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kay Doty of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Christine Norman of Broomfield, Colorado; grandchildren, Chandra Hodges of Omaha, and Sara (Troy) Santarelli of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Obadiah, Isabella, and Skylir Gish of Grand Island, Melissa Allen, James Allen of Omaha and twins, Liam and Lawsen Hulin of Council Bluffs, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Goldenstein; sons, Todd R. Goldenstein and Gary Goldenstein; grandsons, Jason Goldenstein and Erin Hodges; great-granddaughter, Hayley Schulz; and son-in-law, Dennis Doty.
