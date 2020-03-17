Hastings, Nebraska resident, Melvin E. Massey, 76, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. In honoring his wishes to be cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melvin was born November 17, 1943, on a farm south of Oxford, Nebraska to Lloyd and Evelyn (Schroeder) Massey. He graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Melvin served in the Nebraska National Guards for six years. He married Jane Maruhn in 1967; sons Timothy E. Massey and Craig A. Massey were born.
Melvin worked for Fast Construction starting in 1967 and completed an apprenticeship. He started Hastings Masonry in 1975; retiring in 2016. Melvin was an accomplished bricklayer/mason, some of the projects he completed were the stone floor in the Archway over Interstate 80, Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Cattle/Sheep arena and the Expo Center at the State Fair in Grand Island. He was an avid hunter and Husker fan.
Survivors include wife of 52 years, Jane Massey of Hastings; sons, Timothy Massey of Grand Island, and Craig Massey of Colorado Springs, Colorado; siblings and spouses, Conrad and Teresa Massey of Cambridge, Barbara and Kenneth Pickenpaugh of Douglas, Wyoming, Gary Massey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Linda Massey of Douglas, Wyoming; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
