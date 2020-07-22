Hastings, Nebraska resident, Melvin John Buss, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church which will go towards the Lutheran Hour, Missions, and the general fund. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melvin was born on a farm three miles east of Blue Hill, Nebraska on March 28, 1926, to John and Anna (Johnson) Buss. He was baptized on May 5, 1926, and was confirmed May 5, 1940. Melvin attended grade school at District 51 northeast of Blue Hill for six years and Trinity Lutheran School for two years. His high school years were spent on the farm learning how to become a responsible person and working together with his family.
Melvin was drafted into the Army when he was 18 years old during World War II. His basic training was at Camp Hood, Texas. Melvin was sent overseas as a member of 818th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He served in a tank unit in France and Germany with the 3rd Army under General George Patton. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in April of 1946.
When Melvin returned home to Nebraska he started farming under the GI Bill of Rights and continued farming for 74 years. He was the Denver Township Treasurer for 48 years and served as a 4-H leader for 20 years.
He served on the trustee and stewardship committees, and as an elder and Sunday School teacher for many years at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Melvin married Lois Erickson on March 1, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Lois passed away in January 2002. Melvin and Lois were married for 49 years.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois B. Buss; and six siblings.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Steven and Vicki Buss of Ayr, David and Glenda Buss of Hastings, and Brian Buss of Hastings; grandchildren and spouse, Jason and Monica Buss of Central City, Austin Buss of Hastings, Taylor Buss of Hastings, and Kara Buss of Hastings; and great-grandchildren, Julia Buss and Miles Buss.
