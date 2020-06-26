Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Merle August VonSpreckelsen, 64, met his Heavenly Father while at his home Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, June 29, at the Clay Center Christian Church with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Services will be live-streamed on the Clay Center Christian Church Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Buller officiating. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday with the family present from 4-6 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
We will follow the DHM social distancing guidelines at all events.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clay Center Christian Church, Pibel Bible Camp, or Crossroads Mission Avenue.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Merle August VonSpreckelsen was born January 1, 1956, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Robert A. VonSpreckelsen and LaVon J. (Barnes) VonSpreckelsen.
Merle graduated from Clay Center High School in 1975 and attended CCC in Hastings. He was a man of great depth and even greater love. One of his first loves was working alongside his father and brothers, Lyle and Scot, on the family farm. With that grew his affection for John Deere tractors and memorabilia. He did not miss an Old Trusty Show in Clay Center and was an annual exhibitor.
Though never considered athletic, Merle loved sports and The Huskers. He was often seen carrying a stats book to athletic events, especially for his nieces and nephews.
Merle also had a special way with animals, especially dogs. He loved his furry friends.
He was raised in a home with loving, Christian parents and that was evident by the love Merle showed to anyone around him. He had a true servant's heart and truly loved beyond measure, whether you were a stranger on the street or an old friend.
Merle always looked forward to his "Young at Heart Bible Study," volunteering at Pibel Bible and teaching children about the love of Jesus Christ, his time volunteering at Crossroads Mission Avenue, visiting with his nieces and nephews and serving anyone and everyone. He was honored as the Crossroads Mission Avenue volunteer of the year in 2019.
Survivors include his brothers, Lyle (Peggy) and Scot (Robyn), many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Merle was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
