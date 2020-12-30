Former Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Merrie “Kay” Stade, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home in Gretna.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, from 4-7 p.m. with family present at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. A private family service will be held Monday, January 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lowell with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Lowell. Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Masks will be required at the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Lowell St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Kay was born January 25, 1945, to Marvin and Dorothy (Davis) Alber in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1963. She then attended the Grand Island School of Business. Kay married Ronald Stade on April 19, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Ronald passed away November 2, 2011. Kay was a homemaker and she had worked at Haven Home in Kenesaw in the business office and Lakeside, Grand Island in the payroll office, retiring in 2009.
Kay was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lowell. She enjoyed quilting and most of all spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by three children, John (Katie) Stade of Omaha, Heather (Joel) Denkert of Naperville, IL and Brooke (David) Otte of Elkhorn; six grandchildren, Jaxson and Grayson Stade, Molly and Miranda Denkert, Tyler and Kinsley Otte; sister, Nancy Hire of Colorado Springs, CO; and brother, Robert (Cindy) Cotter of Superior.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronald.
