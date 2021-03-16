Michael D. Peterson Mar 16, 2021 Mar 16, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael D. Peterson, 69, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Michael D. Peterson Cremation Center Hastings Nebraska Funeral Home Pass Away Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWill insulting a police officer become a crime in Kentucky? The Senate approved itDriver in Heartwell Park fatality takes plea dealHastings Middle School first-quarter honor rollsBrothers charged in assaults against officersSouth Heartland's COVID-19 death toll updated12-year-old girl in Stanton arrested following stabbingHouse fire displaces manMore rain and snow on the wayNorth Platte angler lands state record tiger trout Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
