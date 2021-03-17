Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.