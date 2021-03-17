Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael D. Peterson, 69, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Michael was born January 31, 1952, in Hastings to Harlan and LuLu Belle (Douglas) Peterson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1971 and continued his education at Central Community College. Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974. He worked for the City of Grand Island as a parts manager until his retirement in 2014.
Michael was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hastings, Abate GI, and Isaak Walton Chapter GI. He enjoyed attending church and spending time with his grandchildren. Michael loved to ride his motorcycle and attending Sturgis Motorcycle Rallies.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and LuLu Belle Peterson and sister, Harla Watson.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Florence (Zac) Matthiessen of Grand Island, April (Isaac) Spitz of Sioux Falls, SD, Harlan (Marsha) Peterson of Manhattan, KS, Brenda Peterson of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Sven Matthiessen, Kal Matthiessen, Mila Matthiessen, Lucy Matthiessen, Jace Peterson, Jade Peterson; former spouse, Betty Peterson; brother-in-law, Gaynor Watson and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.