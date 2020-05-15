Lincoln, Nebraska, resident Michael Disney, 58, passed away May 15, 2020, in Superior, Nebraska.
Services will be held at a later date. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 7:13 pm
