Michael J. Heckenlively, age 51, of Aurora, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fairfield Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, in Aurora. Current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Michael Joseph Heckenlively, the son of Joseph and Charlene (Bortis) Heckenlively, was born in Stratton, Nebraska, on February 6, 1969.
Mike grew up in Kenesaw and attended Kenesaw Public Schools. He received his Master’s in Counseling from University of Nebraska at Kearney. Mike worked as a drafter at Chief Industries, a counselor at Mid Plains and a Mental Health Practioner for his own practice, S.O.S. Counseling in Aurora.
Mike was married to the love of his life, Roslyn Mills, on September 13, 1997, at the United Methodist Church in Hastings. They had one daughter, Briana. They had a special dad and daughter bond. Briana loved her father and idolized her father.
Mike loved spending time with his family. He loved camping, fishing, reading and Nebraska football.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Darell and Dorothy Bortis; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Alma Heckenlively; uncles, Larry “Red” Heckenlively and Danny Bortis; and aunt, Sanie Davis.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Roslyn of Aurora; daughter, Briana of Aurora; brother, John (Gretchin) Heckenlively of Gretna, Nebraska; sister, Lia (Craig) Heckert of Neligh, Nebraska; parents, Joseph and Charlene Heckenlively of Hastings; nephew, Mason Heckenlively of Gretna; nieces, Elle Heckenlively of Gretna, Hailey and Emma Bixler of Neligh.
He is also survived by uncle and aunt, Dennis and Linda Bortis of Hendersonville, North Carolina; aunt, Elda Heckenlively of Hastings; aunt, Carole Heckenlively of Hastings; uncle, Wayne Davis of Kearney, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Marsha Mills of Aurora; and many other relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.