Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael J. “Mike” Aipperspach, 49, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 5, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/HastingsEFree/live_videos. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7 at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born August 10, 1971, to Elmer & Irene (Roth) Aipperspach in Lodi, California. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1989. After graduation, Mike and his parents moved to Aberdeen, SD. Mike married the love of his life, Brenda Wonnenberg on June 12, 1999, in Pierre, SD. Mike was the supervisor for many businesses in Aberdeen and Hastings throughout the years. Most recently he was the supervisor for Christenson Cleaning and Restoration. Mike was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Hastings.
Mike loved sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers and the Oklahoma Sooners. Mike and his son, Seth would enjoy taking trips to attend all types of sporting events and watching games together. Mike was a devoted father. He also enjoyed watched his children's activities when possible. Mike and Seth created a strong bond while working out together at the YMCA. This led to them being apart of their promotional campaign. Mike was an excellent cook and loved cooking with his daughter, Sienna. They also spent time playing games together and sharing many laughs. Mike would do anything for anyone. He was a hard-worker and a selfless man. Mike was a wonderful and loving father and husband.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Diane Wonnenberg.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Aipperspach of Hastings; children, Seth and Sienna; father-in-law, Ken Wonnenberg of Tea, SD; brother-in-law, Daniel (Amy) Wonnenberg of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Robert) Bergstrom of Madison, SD; nieces and nephews, Kyndra Wonnenberg, Taiyah Wonnenberg and Madisen Bergstrom.
