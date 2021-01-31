Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael J. “Mike” Aipperspach, 49, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 5, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/HastingsEFree/live_videos. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7 at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
